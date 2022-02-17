The deep dark ocean is as mysterious as the galaxy. Recently, Marine biologists working near New Zealand’s South Island have discovered a newly-hatched baby of a 'Ghost Shark'. The ghost shark is scientifically known as 'chimaera'. The ghost shark is a cartilaginous fish that is closely related to rays. As per some reports, scientists said, "spotting of a ghost shark baby is even rarer as they hatch from eggs laid on the seafloor". Ultra-Black Fish Discovered by Scientists in Depths of Ocean, Pictures Show How the Deep-Sea Creatures Camouflage With Darkness and Swim at Ease.

A Chimaera, Or Ghost Shark

'Very rare' baby ghost shark found by scientists - CNN https://t.co/F3Sf3WYnR0 pic.twitter.com/BimEQcyZ46 — Noah Ross (@drnoahross) February 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)