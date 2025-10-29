A shocking video from an Indore–Delhi train has gone viral, showing a woman smashing the glass window of her AC coach after her purse was allegedly stolen during the journey. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, when the woman, frustrated by the lack of timely help from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), vented her anger by breaking the window with a tray. The video shows her sitting beside a small child, striking the window repeatedly as shards of glass scatter across the seat and floor, while other passengers try to calm her down. Witnesses said the woman had raised an alarm after her purse went missing but received no immediate assistance. Her act of rage, caught on camera, has sparked widespread debate on passenger safety and the responsiveness of railway authorities. Indian Railways has not yet issued an official statement on the incident. Stunt Gone Wrong: Man Hangs From Train Door, Loses Balance and Gets Dragged Under Moving Train at Station in India; Video Goes Viral.

Woman Smashes Train Window After Purse Allegedly Stolen on Indore–Delhi Train

कल इंदौर से दिल्ली जाने वाली ट्रेन में एक महिला का पर्स चोरी हो जाता है, फिर वह RPF वालों से मदद मांगती है और RPF उसकी पर्स ढूंढने में कोई मदद नहीं करती है,उसके बाद महिला गुस्से में विंडो का कांच तोड़ने लगती है, महिला को रेलवे के कर्मचारी रोकते रहते हैं लेकिन महिला नहीं रुकती… pic.twitter.com/Oi9lCjm8Bt — Pramod Yadav (@PRAMODRAO278121) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

