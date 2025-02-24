A Brussels Airlines flight from Dakar to Brussels turned into an airborne delivery room when a pregnant passenger unexpectedly went into labour shortly after takeoff. With no time to divert, the cabin crew, along with a doctor and a newly graduated nurse onboard, assisted in delivering the baby mid-flight. Brussels Airlines later shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, introducing the newborn as "Baby Fanta." A photo which went viral, showed a crew member, Jennifer, cradling the newborn while the mother rested beside her. The airline praised the teamwork and care shown by its staff, calling it "a truly extraordinary moment in the sky." The mother and baby were reported to be in good health upon landing. 'Europe No Longer Safe for Women’ Says German Girl After Being Targetted on Street; Video of Harassment Goes Viral.

Brussels Airlines Crew Helps Passenger Give Birth on Flight from Dakar

