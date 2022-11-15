Former Miss Peru Paula Manzanal was left red-faced after an audacious monkey almost pulled her top off during her visit to the Ubud Monkey Forest in Bali. The 29-year-old’s video went viral after she posted her scary and embarrassing experience with the animal on TikTok. In the short clip, you can see the beauty queen dressed in a bottle green tube top and printed short skirt. However, an oblivious Paula is then ‘attacked’ by this long-tailed macaque who tried to pull her top down. But thanks to her quick reflexes, Miss Peru is able to avoid getting fully exposed. This incident is believed to happen in September of this year, however, the clip is doing rounds lately.

Watch Viral Video of Miss Peru and Monkey in Bali:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)