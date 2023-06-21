In a bizarre yet shocking incident, the child was attacked and almost 'kidnapped' by a wild monkey. The incident was caught on camera. The Monkey was chased away by an adult who happened to be outside. The toddler was seen playing with friends outside when the monkey suddenly pounced upon her and swiftly dragged her away. The animal managed to drag the child for a few feets before it was scared off by a person. The video has gone viral on social media. Monkey Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Man Succumbs to Injuries After Troop of Monkeys Attack Him on House Rooftop in Badaun.

Monkey Attacks And Nearly 'Kidnaps' Child

Monkey who ran into the street on a bicycle and kidnapped a child pic.twitter.com/Yxbs9Wic23 — Enezator (@Enezator) June 20, 2023

