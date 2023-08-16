With the assistance of his devoted trainer Trisha Seifried (USA), and his adoring owner, the 13-year-old tabby broke the record for the most skips performed by a cat in a minute. In under 60 seconds, It jumped the rope nine times, making history. Kit Kat has been practising its entire life for this moment. By the age of six months, Kit Kat was jumping rope in front of large groups of onlookers at the farm, dispelling the idea that cats are incapable of being trained, according to Trish. Cat Narrowly Escapes Snake Attack by Taking Down Charging Serpent With Single Swipe, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

