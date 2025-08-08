International Cat Day 2025, on August 8, is a perfect day to celebrate the unapologetic felines. Nothing brightens the social media timeline quite like a silly kitty and the funny cat memes are guaranteed to make you crack a smile. Their feisty and unbothered nature keeps cat owners on their toes. After all, who else is going to remind the humans who really rule the home? There’s something special about funny cat memes. They perfectly capture the relatable moments, taking the felines to another level of hilarity. Hence, on International Cat Day 2025, we bring you the best memes to laugh out loud. These International Cat Day 2025 funny memes, hilarious cat jokes, pawsome Instagram reels and videos will make you purr with laughter.

Happy International Cat Day?!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stinky (@sadasscats)

Let the Cat Meme Craze Begin!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariella :3 (@hiiikitty)

Relatable?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollypop Farm (@lollypopfarm)

Aww the Sleepy Eyes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cat memes (@softcatmemes)

They Are!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cat memes (@softcatmemes)

Indeed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐱 Stuff With Cats | Pet Memes (@stuffwithcats)

How Adorable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareem & Fifi (@dontstopmeowing)

Totally!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cats | Reels | Memes (@cattos4cat)

The Relaxing Moment!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cats | Reels | Memes (@cattos4cat)

The Cat Crew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun Cat Reels (@purrfectfun)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)