A video of an Elephant mom saving her calf from drowning in a stream is melting hearts online. The clip was shot near Nagrakata in North Bengal and was shared by IFS officer Parween Kaswan on Twitter. The viral video shows how a mother's love knows no bounds and that they will go above and beyond to protect their children. A herd of elephants was seen crossing a river when a wobbly young calf couldn't keep up with the strong current and lost its balance. Immediately mother elephant pulled her baby back with her trunk while the rest of the herd patiently waited at the bank. Rhino Calf Saved From Drowning in Water by Rescuers at Kaziranga National Park, Watch Video.

Watch The Viral Clip:

Mother elephant saving calf from drowning is the best thing you watch today. Video was shot near Nagrakata in North Bengal. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/aHO07AiUA5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 25, 2022

