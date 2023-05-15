A chilling wildlife video from the high-altitudes of Himalayas, including the rare snow leopard chasing a mountain goat of a steep and dangerous hill has surfaced online. IFS officer Susanta Nanda have shared the now-viral clip via Twitter along with the caption, “Not today. Watch till the end…Snow leopards have short forelimbs and long hind legs allowing them to traverse and stay agile in their steep and rugged environments. While Mountain goats have cloven hooves with two toes that spread wide to improve balance. Fight of the equals.” Snow Leopard Hunts Down Urial After Fiery Chase on Sloppy Terrain, Wildlife Photographer Captures Hair-Raising Moments (Watch Video).

Mountain Goat Outsmarts Snow Leopard

Not today. Watch till the end… Snow leopards have short forelimbs and long hind legs allowing them to traverse and stay agile in their steep and rugged environments. While Mountain goats have cloven hooves with two toes that spread wide to improve balance. Fight of the equals. pic.twitter.com/aSY0tLG8vR — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 15, 2023

