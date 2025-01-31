Researchers have rediscovered Channa amphibious, a rare snakehead fish believed to be extinct for over 80 years, in the Himalayan region of India. Wildlife researcher Jayasimhan Praveenraj, along with Tejas Thackeray from the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation (TWF) and a team of scientists, documented the species in a study published in Zootaxa on January 31, 2025. Known as the Chel Snakehead, this elusive fish was last recorded in the early 20th century and was thought to have vanished. The species is distinguished by its iridescent-green scales, yellow bars, and the highest number of lateral-line scales among snakeheads in its group. Penguins Love, Drama and Divorce: Do Penguins Mate for Life? Researchers Find Phillip Island’s Aquatic Birds ‘Divorce’ Their Partners After Poor Breeding Season.

Channa Amphibious Rediscovered:

