Naturalist and Wildlife Photographer Vedant Thite took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare video of snow leopard hunting down a urial, while lauding the big cat’s skills of hunting and survival. “A snow leopard puts all his experience, patience and skills at play to bring down a urial”, the latter wrote in the caption, adding that the leopard got into the perfect ambush position and at the right moment chased the ungulate down until it tripped and tumbled down the last cliff. Leopard Inside Aarey Milk Dairy in Mumbai? Old Video of Big Cat Roaming Inside Pharmaceutical Company’s Factory in Telangana Goes Viral With False Claims.

Watch the Bone-Chilling Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedant Thite (@vedantthite)

