The Siachen Glacier in the Himalayas is the highest battlefield in the world. On October 6, 2023, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), in collaboration with the Indian Army, Siachen Warriors, turned the project into a reality. BSNL achieved the milestone by installing the first-ever mobile tower at Siachen, the world’s highest battleground located in the Karakoram ranges. The achievement marked the establishment of the first-ever base transceiver station in this remote and ice-capped region. BSNL Warns Fake Recruitment Offers, Business Opportunities Circulating Online.

1st Mobile Tower at Siachen

BSNL at the Top of the World! Did you know? On October 6, 2023, BSNL achieved an extraordinary milestone by installing mobile tower at Siachen, the world’s highest battleground in the Karakoram ranges! This is the first-ever base transceiver station in this ice-capped terrain,… pic.twitter.com/aNFXQptgKn — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) December 13, 2024

