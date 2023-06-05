Mughal-E-Azam, starring Dilip Kumar and Madhubala, is one of the most memorable films in Indian cinema. The epic narrative is now being adapted into a Broadway-style musical. A stunning public promo with mesmerising dancers performing the song 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' was performed in New York's famed Times Square to promote the musical adaption. A user shared the viral video of this amazing musical performance and dance on Twitter. The Color Purple Trailer: Taraji P Henson and Danielle Brooks Star in This Captivating Adaptation of Alice Walker's Novel and Remake of Steven Spielberg's Classic (Watch Video).

Watch Video Below:

The legendary Mughal e Azam (1960 cinematic rendition of semi-fictional story of Mughal Emperor Akbar, his son Jahangir and Anarkali) has been turned into a broadway style musical. Here’s the public promo at @TimesSquareNYC — (via Cinema on Stage.) pic.twitter.com/pK4dIGSAWC — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) June 2, 2023

