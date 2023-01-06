A dog walker Ian Carmichael was left flabbergasted after a strange "floating gold" object turned his doggo into bright orange colour. A debate followed among Twitter users over what the secret object could be. The person shared the picture of what seems like toxic palm oil debris on Twitter, warning other pet owners to keep their ones safe and away from the dangerous oil berg washing ashore on Welsh beach, as it can be highly fatal for canines. Carmichael's pooch rubbed the debris all over its body, changing its colour. Mysterious 80 Feet Big Object Composed of Wood and Metal Discovered By Beachgoers in Florida, Gets Local Residents Buzzing With Confusion (Watch Video).

Floating Gold?

No idea what this is washed up on Porth-y-post beach this morning.. but the dog ran straight to it and rubbed herself on it leaving her bright orange! Dog walkers beware! #Anglesey @AngleseyScMedia @AngBirdNews @VisitAnglesey @sascampaigns pic.twitter.com/kQ0qhCO7I9 — Chicken (@Chicken_7) December 26, 2022

