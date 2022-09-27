NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission was a great success as the spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed. The tech giant Google celebrated the same by featuring a spacecraft knocking search results off-kilter when you type the keyword "NASA DART". The smashing search gimmick displays NASA's actual mission to knock the asteroid Dimorphos slightly off course as it orbits another asteroid.

See How It Works:

Your Google search could reveal something smashing! Search for "NASA DART" on @Google to see a demonstration of browser, uh, planetary defense. pic.twitter.com/ZuxtlgaLJ1 — NASA (@NASA) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)