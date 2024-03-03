Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Lok Sabha MP from Baramati Supriya Sule was seen dominating a badminton court in during an election campaign on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The latter was seen playing the badminton comfortably donning a saree in Baramati, Maharashtra. A video of her playing with children at the badminton court is currently doing rounds on social media. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP Leader Supriya Sule Says Seat-Sharing Formula of Maha Vikas Aghadi Finalised, Formal Declaration Soon.

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule Plays Badminton in Saree

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule plays badminton during an election campaign in Baramati (Source: Surpiya Sule's Office) pic.twitter.com/9IEuxclKX7 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

