It’s officially January 1, 2023, or the first day of the New Year, when people suddenly start to panic about how much they did not achieve in the previous year and how much they have to do this year. It’s time for all the New Year resolutions that will (hopefully not) seem irrelevant within a week. Did you take a gym membership a few days ago that you regret? Or did you plan a diet from Jan 1, which seems unrealistic now that you’re pretty hungover? Don’t worry! There are plenty with you in the same boat, and all these troubles of the crisis we face on the first day of the year somehow translate into beautiful memes on the internet. To reassure you that you’re definitely not alone, and there are others going through the "new year, new me" phase, here are some funny memes and relatable jokes shared by the Internet that should totally crack you up on this first day of the year. New Year's Day 2023 Google Doodle Is the Perfect Way To Kick Off the First Day of the New Year!

Walking Into 2023 Be Like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Kamel (@georgekamel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lofitiness (@lofitiness)

Good Morning & a very happy New Year 2023 to all, may the new year bring the best 💫❤️#TejasswiPrakash @itsmetejasswi pic.twitter.com/5eC8w7Hnwk — 𝓣𝓮𝓳𝓪𝓼𝓼𝔀𝓲 𝓐𝓭𝓶𝓲𝓻𝓮𝓻𝓼 🧜‍♀️ (@TejasswiAd) January 1, 2023

Happy New Year 2023 (according to Gregorian Calendar) BTW found this meme on the internet 😂😂😂#HappyNewYear2023 #Welcome2023 #goodbye2022 pic.twitter.com/RLgz7pUYNT — Buddhi (@buddhimedia) December 31, 2022

Happy New Year! And to welcome 2023 here's a meme pic.twitter.com/dJi0RWzeF2 — The Goldfallen (@AGoldfallen) January 1, 2023

