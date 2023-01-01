After a cute New Year’s Eve 2022 doodle, search engine giant Google presents its users with an adorable New Year’s Day 2023 doodle. Just like the previous animation, the new creative shows the letters of ‘GOOGLE’ in bright colours, however, the year 2023 replaces 2022. No points for guessing. It is indeed just the perfect way to kick off the first day of the New Year 2023. If you are looking for Happy First Day of The New Year 2023 greetings and wishes, here’s a collection of First Day of The New Year 2023 wishes, images, HD wallpapers and a lot more to celebrate with your family and friends. Happy First Day of New Year 2023 Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, Wishes and SMS To Start the Year With a Positive Spirit.

New Year's Day 2023 Google Doodle

New Year's Day 2023 Google Doodle (File Image)

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes, Greetings, HNY Images, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Share

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)