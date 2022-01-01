New Year's Day 2022 Google Doodle is here and it is too cute for words. The animated doodle saw the purple candy bearing '2021' text from the previous day's New Year's Eve doodle, snapped into halves and from it popped out '2022' in shades of pink. Once you click on the Google Doodle, it presents you with the results related to 'New Year's Day 2022 in India' that falls on Saturday, 1 January!

New Year's Day 2022 Google Doodle

New Year's Day 2022 Google Doodle (File Image)

New Year's Eve 2021 Google Doodle

New Year’s Eve 2021 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

