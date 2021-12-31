It's New Year's Eve 2021! Yes, the last day of the year is finally here and search engine giant, Google, is ensuring to sign off 2021 on a high note. They surprised one and all with a colourful New Year's Eve 2021 Google Doodle plastered on its home page. The animation looks no less than a regular New Year house party decor with the letter 'G' wearing a shiny party cap, as for one of the letters 'O' makes space for the year '2021'. Once you click on the doodle, it takes you to search result - New Year's Eve 2021 (Friday, 31 December) and there, users are welcomed with a burst of confetti!

New Year's Eve 2021 Google Doodle (File Image)

