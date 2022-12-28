Dubbed the ‘blizzard of the century,’ or 'bomb cyclone,' the US winter storm has wreaked havoc in people’s lives in North America. An example to prove the severity of the situation is that Niagara Falls, the famous waterfall, has turned into an icy wonderland straight from the Disney movie Frozen! Photos and videos of Niagara Falls almost completely frozen have gone viral as the inhabitants in these regions brave chilly temperatures. 'Blizzard of the Century' or 'bomb cyclone' has killed more than 50 across the United States, and authorities are bracing themselves for more damage. Arctic Storm Causes Over 60 Deaths in US, Heavy Snowfall Hits Normal Life in Japan; Canada, Mexico and Austria Also Affected by Harsh Winter.

Niagara Falls Froze This Week Due to Bomb Cyclone!

Niagara Falls froze this week pic.twitter.com/n8A1FP5bcN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 28, 2022

View Photos and Videos of Niagara Falls Frozen in US Winter Storm:

The day after the great freeze, my family and I went to #NiagraFalls. The #NiagraRiver below it had ice thick enough for you *to technically* get to #Buffalo, #NewYork by foot! Was it an intriguing and surreal Arctic experience for a kid from California, yes! pic.twitter.com/MAC8IIfjZc — Escondido Weather Observer (CoCoRaHs: CA-SD-197) (@KCAESCON230) December 23, 2022

Watch Video of Niagara Falls Turning Into an Icy Wonderland

Niagara Falls partly freezes as temperature dips in UShttps://t.co/q61IhULH0I 📽️: Lokman Vural Elibol pic.twitter.com/0caMHHuzT1 — Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) December 28, 2022

