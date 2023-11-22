The Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is closed until further notice. Several emergency vehicles are at the entrance to the bridge. According to the City of Niagara Falls, there has been an incident involving a vehicle coming into the United States. Federal authorities are currently investigating the situation. 'Mystery' Disease Hits Dog Population in US: Hundreds of Dogs Sick Due To 'Mysterious, Potentially Fatal' Respiratory Illness Across America, Say Reports.

Rainbow Bridge Closed

BREAKING: Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls closed due to incident involving vehicle coming into the U.S. from Canada https://t.co/v3rws2450M pic.twitter.com/6gsI0H2G54 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 22, 2023

