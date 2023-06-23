The Niagara Falls and World Trade Centre on Friday lit up in tricolour to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his historic state visit to the US. BJP posted the video of the same on their Instagram handle. The Instagram Reel starts with One World Trade Centre decked up in Tiranga with PM Narendra Modi's speech in the background. Later on, Niagara Falls was seen illuminated in the hues of the Indian tricolour. PM Modi is on a three-day State visit to the US. He will attend the State Department luncheon and Indian community event today. Tiranga on Empire State Building Video: Historic New York City Skyscraper Decked Up in Tricolour for PM Modi's US Visit (Watch).

Tricolour on Niagara Falls & World Trade Centre During PM Modi's Visit:

