A powerful bomb cyclone is unleashing heavy rain, snow, and strong winds across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, disrupting the region with severe weather conditions. The storm, one of the strongest in nearly two decades, began impacting the area on Tuesday evening, November 19 and is expected to last until Friday, November 22. The Weather Prediction Center has issued warnings for up to 8 inches of rain and the potential for flash flooding at lower elevations. Higher elevations are at risk for winter storms, as the atmospheric river brings moisture from the Pacific Ocean. To track the real-time status of the bomb cyclone, check the Windy live tracker below. Bomb Cyclone in California: Intense Rain, Flash Flood Warnings Issued As Powerful Storm Threatens Northern California and Pacific Northwest.

Bomb Cyclone Live Tracker Map on Windy

