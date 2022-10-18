There's some special bond between a father and a daughter that cannot be easily expressed into words. But, it can be seen and observed, right? Such is the video of a little girl whose sweet reaction to father's new job garnered love online! In the clip, the girl cladded in a school uniform stood with her hands covering her eyes. Her father appeared in front of her with a t-shirt of Swiggy food delivery app. On opening her eyes, the girl realised that her father got a new job and started jumping and hugging him lovingly. The video captured the attention as users couldn't stop admiring the heart-melting gesture by the school-going girl. An absolute priceless moment! Video: Boy Goes to Police Station to Complain About His Mother For Hitting Him, Eating His Chocolates in Madhya Pradesh

Watch Viral Video of Girl's Reaction to Father's Swiggy Job

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pooja avantika (@pooja.avantika.1987)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)