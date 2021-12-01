Omicron, the latest variant of COVID-19 has become a cause of concern around the world. Omicron is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. There are different ways to pronounce this new variant. However, unlike alpha or delta variants, many people are left rolling their eyes while pronouncing the word Omicron. WHO said the goal of using the Greek alphabet is to make it easier and more practical for nonscientific communities to discuss the variants. So, is it Omi-kron or Omic-ron? To clear up this confusion have a look at the video below to get the exact pronunciation.

The Correct Pronunciation Of Omicron:

Here's Google also provides results for the Indian English pronunciation of Omicron. It Sounds like 'oh·mai·krawn.'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)