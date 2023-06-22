A video going viral on social media shows a man selling golgappe in a moving train. A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “When you put your business mind on the right track [sic]”. The video garnered attention from the internet as netizens lauded the man’s business skills. “ye tagda hai boss.”, one user commented, while another said, “Food truck left the chat”. From Maggi Pani Puri to Chocolate Maggi, How Some People Are Busy Ruining Everyone's Favourite Noodles With Weirdest Food Combinations.

Watch Viral Video of Man Selling Pani Puri in Train:

When you put your business mind on the right track pic.twitter.com/Wg3sQmEgpQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2023

Hilarious Netizen Reaction

ye tagda hai boss. — Awwwwmit (@akvuhd) June 21, 2023

Golgappe in Train!

Oh dear, I had to watch it twice to realise this was in Train!!! His biz is right on track. — Avinash 🇮🇳 (@Ask_koppal) June 21, 2023

Hilarious Reaction!

Laal Singh chaddha be like pic.twitter.com/wtlr0H0sF2 — sanjog sajjanshetty (@sanjog_ashok) June 21, 2023

Food Truck What?

Food truck left the chat — Zaynie (@dileepxo) June 21, 2023

