An entertaining video from the railway station in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh has gone viral. The video shows passengers banging Garba on the platform. The unique idea was executed as the Bandra-Haridwar train arrived before time in the station. People captured this scene on camera and uploaded it on social media. Indian Army Jawans Sing And Dance on Lohri in -40 Degrees Celsius, Netizens Hail Their High 'Josh' (Watch Video)

Watch The Viral Dance Performance Here:

रतलाम-- प्लेटफार्म पर यात्रियों ने किया गरबा, बीती रात बांद्रा हरिद्वार ट्रेन समय से पहले पहुंची थी रतलाम, ट्रेन में यात्री हो रहे थे बोर , बोरियत दूर करने प्लेटफार्म पर गरबा pic.twitter.com/4aKSZrn4Qz — Sudhir Jain (@SudhirNews18) May 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)