If you thought to quench your thirst by drinking milk tea in bizarre yet special 'penis bags' at this Thai shop in the Songkhla province, you may have to drop the idea. A cafe in Thailand garnered much attention online courtesy of its unique packaging choice - selling milk tea in phallic-shaped bags! While the post containing pictures of penis bags with drinks went viral, it also attracted adverse reactions following which the cafe decided to drop the idea. They also deleted the original post that had photos of 'penis-shaped' bags filled with milk drinks.

#NetSnippet | A cafe in Songkhla province, southern #Thailand, has devised a method to attract customers and it appears to be working. Apart from the fact that they serve drinks in bags that resemble a penis, everything about the cafe is completely normal. pic.twitter.com/ncNNlc8d7E — NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) May 26, 2022

pic.twitter.com/MilJlVPNpE — out of context puerto rico (@prnocontext) May 26, 2022

