A viral video from an Indian petrol pump has sparked outrage after exposing a blatant fuel scam. Captured by a motorcyclist, the clip shows a customer paying INR 500 for petrol but receiving fuel worth only INR 405. The attendant, seen in uniform, manipulates the pump and avoids eye contact, suggesting a well-rehearsed con. When confronted, he blames “staff error,” while another worker steps in, revealing complicity. The video’s close-ups of the meter, timestamped evidence, and overlay “Only 405 out of 500” leave no doubt of fraud. This malpractice, known as “short-filling,” cheats unsuspecting consumers who often rush through refueling. The viral clip ends with a strong call to action, urging people to always check pump readings and report such scams before more customers fall prey. What Is Tyre Puncture Scam? Gurugram Man Exposes Petrol Pump Fraud After Losing INR 8,000 on Fake Repairs.

Petrol Pump Scam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Tomar (@the_apex_advocate)

Warning ⚠️ Petrol pump scam alert 😭 pic.twitter.com/97TYHmZEu3 — 🚨Indian Gems (@IndianGems_) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)