Skywatchers in India and across the globe were treated to stunning views of the "Pink Moon" on Saturday night, April 12, as the world witnessed the first full moon of the spring. Did u know that Pink Moon 2025 is also a "micromoon"? It is a term used when the full moon occurs at or near the apogee, the point in its orbit when the Moon is farthest from Earth. Despite its vibrant name, the Pink Moon did not actually appear pink in colour, but instead, the name comes from the pink wildflowers, especially phlox, that bloom in early spring in North America. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user shared a picture of the pink moon and said, "April's pink moon among the sakura blossoms", while a second user wrote, "Full Pink Moon of 2025". NASA also shared beautiful photos of the pink moon and said, "A Pink Moon in full bloom". Pink Moon 2025 Date and Time: What Is ‘Micromoon?’ Will April’s Full Moon Be Visible in India? Here’s Everything To Know About Spring’s First Full Moon.

April's Pink Moon

April's pink moon among the sakura blossoms [📸 _szuna] pic.twitter.com/I51TFTY1vo — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 13, 2025

Full Pink Moon of 2025

Full Pink Moon of 2025 pic.twitter.com/oP29YWcxF2 — MOON LOVER (@M1ONLOVER) April 12, 2025

The Full Pink Moon Tonight

The Full Pink Moon tonight pic.twitter.com/68QJpxzj85 — Rami Ammoun (@rami_astro) April 12, 2025

NASA Shares Picture of Pink Moon

A Pink Moon in full bloom 🌸 The Moon will appear full this weekend, with its peak on Saturday evening. April's "Pink Moon" is named after the herb moss pink, one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring. https://t.co/1WFz3De8A3 — NASA (@NASA) April 12, 2025

