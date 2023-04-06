People across the globe took to social media to share stunning pictures and videos of the full moon today as the internet was flooded with April's full moon and pink moon photos. The first moon of Spring 2023 rose on Wednesday, April 5, however, the moon reached its peak today, April 6. Netizens left no stone unturned to share beautiful pictures of the April Full Moon and Pink Moon on social media. Don't believe us, see below. Worm Moon Video: Watch the Final Full Moon of Astronomical Winter Light Up Night Sky Across Italy.

#FullMoon

Full Moon: Pink Moon

Full Moon: Pink Moon 12:34 AM Other names for this month’s celestial body include the Full Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and among coastal tribes the Full Fish Moon. Farmer’s Almanac#FullMoon pic.twitter.com/rL3HwNGhYo — Mary Mackey (@MMackeyAuthor) April 6, 2023

The Moon Peeking Out From Behind a Cloud Last Night

The moon peeking out from behind a cloud last night. Also, I could almost make out a heart in the opening between those clouds ❤️ #FullMoon #FullPinkMoon #PinkMoon #FindingHearts @StormHour @ThePhotoHour pic.twitter.com/A20g4D0KdE — Jennifer Rose Lane (@Jens_Starry_Sky) April 6, 2023

#FullMoon Video

A View That I Shall Never Get Tired Of

From my balcony #FullMoon. A view that I shall never get tired of. pic.twitter.com/5wTgsjfWAA — Sarita (@Sarit64) April 6, 2023

