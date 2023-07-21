Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the Indigo 'Sweet IndiGo Ladies' on her flight to Gwalior, praising their efficiency and pleasant demeanour. The Congress general secretary shared her appreciation through an Instagram post, along with photos of the flight's crew members and a special gift from the IndiGo team. Rahul Gandhi Shares Joyful Moment With Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra During Bharat Jodo Yatra (See Pics and Video). Priyanka Gandhi Thanks Indigo Crew for Pleasant Flight Experience View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhivadra)

