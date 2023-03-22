A man brutally thrashed a female cleaner in Pune. She just asked for her three months' pay, which the man refused and hit her with at least six punches on her face. She can also be seen hitting a broom on his face in CCTV footage. The police have registered a complaint against him and started an investigation. Delhi: Man Beats Up Woman, Forcefully Pushes Her Into Car in Mangolpuri, Police Launch Probe After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Man Brutally Hits Woman Cleaner For Asking Her Pay

