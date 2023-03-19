A man was seen beating a woman and forcefully making her sit in a car near the Mangolpuri flyover in Delhi. As per news agency ANI, two boys and a girl booked an Uber from Rohini to Vikaspuri. On the way, they had an argument. After an argument, the woman wanted to leave but one of the two men is seen pushing her inside the car and even beating her. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video two persons could be seen dragging a girl and pushing her into their car. Delhi police said that further probe into the matter is underway. Suspended Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor Repeatedly Slaps Woman Inside Police Station, Old Video Goes Viral Again.

Man Thrashes Woman in Delhi

#UPDATE | The vehicle & driver have been traced. Two boys & a girl had booked a vehicle from Rohini to Vikaspuri through Uber. On the way, there was an argument & scuffle b/w them. After the argument, the girl wanted to leave. It is seen in the video that the boy forcibly pushes… https://t.co/PqL03w73Bapic.twitter.com/vllOxqRVs2 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

Watch Video of Crime:

