Video of Qawwali singer is doing rounds on social media and it deserves all the hype and attention. After all, not everyone can keep calm in a panic-stricken situation as this gentleman did. Okay, the Qawwali performer did lose a little cool but he did not give on singing after the stage on which he was performing collapsed midway.

Watch Funny Viral Video

