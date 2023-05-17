Sea slugs are bright creatures found in water bodies. A photographer named Vicky Barlow shared an image of a rare rainbow-coloured sea slug on his Instagram handle @thehidephotogfraphy. "This is the Rainbow Sea Slug, only recorded in the U.K. for the first time in the last year, and only a handful of sightings since then!," Barlow wrote in the caption of the image. Sea slugs are said to be found in warm water bodies. "This is fabulous! I’m now going to turn over every rock!," a user commented on the picture. Sacoglossan Slugs Have the Ability to Quite Literally Decapitate Their Own Heads.

Watch the Beautiful Rainbow Slug Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Barlow (@thehidephotography)

