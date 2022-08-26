In an unusual incident, a video of students touching the feet of others is going viral on social media. In the video, aspiring student leaders can be seen putting all their efforts in order to become student leader. The video shows two youngsters touching the feet of other girl students as they want to get elected as a student leader. The viral video is from Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Watch Video:

In Bharatpur Rajasthan, leader in the making. Students leader putting all his effort to be a student leader#Bharatpur #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/XjNftQkTIQ — Vinay Kumar (@vinatanycost) August 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)