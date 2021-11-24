The wedding season in India is in full swing wherein the Internet is flooded with wedding ritual videos. But no one would ever expect to see a bride in an examination hall. But, in a video going viral, a Gujarati bride was recently seen appearing for her exam in a gorgeous red lehenga, bridal jewelry, and makeup. The girl identified as Shivangi Bagthariya along with her to-be-husband appeared at Shanti Niketan College to write the exam of the 5th semester of BSW (Bachelor of Social Work). She said, " When the date of my marriage was finalized, the examination schedule wasn’t declared. As luck would have it, the date, as well as the morning muhurat of marriage, clashed with my examination." While some netizens appreciated Shivangi’s emotions, some questioned the video. Video of Bride and Groom Dancing While Taking ‘Pheras’ at Wedding Goes Viral, Sparks Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

