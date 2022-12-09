A mysterious and elusive creature had been spotted in Mauna Loa, Hawaii, for the first time a month before the volcano erupted in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Wildlife cameras have captured a video of a young ʻakēʻakē, an endangered nocturnal seabird, where the fluffy little fledgling can be seen coming out of its burrow to poke around for something to eat. Watch the video of the little bird below that has transfixed conservationists. Madagascar Pochard, World's Rarest Bird Thought to Extinct for a Decade Comes Back to Natural Habitat With the Help of Rescue Teams.

Check Out The Video Here

#BirdIsTheWord! Newly released footage shows the first documented ʻākeʻāke (band-rumped storm petrel) fledgling in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. News release: https://t.co/nVLayTQ1Kd More pics/vid: https://t.co/YNloyv76x3 pic.twitter.com/DC8qk8MxNP — Hawaii Volcanoes NPS (@Volcanoes_NPS) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)