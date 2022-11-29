Recently pictures capturing the rare black Canada lynx surfaced on the internet for the first time ever. The black-furred cat is mainly found in Canada. Their findings have only now become public on platforms after being published by Thomas S Jung, a senior wildlife biologist at the University of Alberta, in a scientific journal named Mammalia earlier this year. The viral photos of the incredible animal with a genetic condition called melanism were clicked in Yukon in 2020. Rare Bhutanese ‘Takin’ Spotted in Arunachal Pradesh Forests (See Pics).

Rare Black Canada Lynx!

Black Canada lynx, caught on camera for the first time. Before this there were just reports, but no proof that they existed. pic.twitter.com/JZezirCJms — jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) November 23, 2022

