Rare Bhutanese 'Takin' was caught by a trap camera above 3,500 metres in the East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh. The ultra-rare animal was spotted on the cameras that were installed for the population assessment survey of the snow leopards in higher altitudes by the forest department. However, this is a special instance for environmentalists and forest officials as it is the first sighting of the Takin in East Kameng forest.

See Photos of the Here Rare Bhutanese ‘Takin’ Here:

Camera trap images of Bhutanese Takin from Seppa FD. It is first instance of camera trap image capture of this animal in East Kameng. The cameras were installed in high altitude areas under snow leopard population assessment survey by the Department.@NatungMama @PemaKhanduBJP pic.twitter.com/iyce5shUuS — Department of Envt. & Forests, Arunachal Pradesh (@ArunForests) December 18, 2021

