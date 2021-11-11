A rare 'strawberry' coated leopard was spotted in Ranakpur region of Aravalli hills, located in south Rajasthan. The wild pink cat has been earlier found in South Africa and the surprisingly different colour is known to have occurred due to mutation. The Deputy conservator of forest, Fateh Singh remarked that the rare pink coat has either appeared due to mutation or some pigmentation problem. The female pink leopard has been sighted occasionally by the locals of Ranakpur region and in some areas of Kumbhalgarh district.

Check Out the Wild Cat with 'Strawberry' Coat Below:

