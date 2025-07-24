How adorable! A heartwarming video of an American woman, Candance Karne, learning and speaking Marathi to bond with her Indian husband, Aniket Karne, has gone viral online. The sweet Instagram reels featured Candance, in her best of her ability to speak Marathi phrases with her husband, showcasing her efforts to bridge their cultural divide. She can be seen surprising her husband, whose reaction – blush and many smiles- has sparked a collective ‘aww’ online. The viral video reflects her sincere effort to embrace her husband’s culture and language, and social media users came up with more phrases in Marathi to help her out. In the video, Candance cheerfully begins with “Shubh Sakal, Kaisa Ahes?” (Good morning, how are you?). She even says “Ratri Jevayla Kay Ahe?” (What’s for dinner?). With each conversation, her husband’s face instantly lights up with a warm smile, moved by her attempt. Belgian Man Drives 760 KM to Meet ‘Future Wife’, Finds Her Actual Husband Instead in Bizarre Online Romance Scam.

American Woman Sweetly Learns Marathi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aniket & Candacé (@thekarnes)

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Instagram Comments Screenshot (Photo Credits: thekarnes/ Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)