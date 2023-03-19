Earth is home to such interesting species, and one of them is Serpens catus if a viral Twitter post is to be believed. The 'Amazon Snake Cat' or 'Serpens Catus' is said to be the rarest feline on our planet. According to the tweet, there is not much known about these species as they live deep within the Amazon forests. It was first captured in the year 2020, and the photo looks mind-boggling with the yellow and black spots. It will leave you spellbound! Check the picture here:

Serpens catus is the rarest species of feline on Earth .These Animals live in hard to reach regions of the Amazon rainforest , and therefore they are relatively poorly studied .The first images capturing the snake cat appeared only in the 2020.Weighs up the 4 stone pic.twitter.com/rpeMQKCF4I — Jeff_kamara2 (@Kamara2R) March 14, 2023

