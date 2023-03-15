Reddit, the social networking platform was down for many users across the globe last night. Several users of the online discussion forum took to Twitter to share their concerns and confirm the news after the platform suffered a major outage due to an internal systems issue. After users reported the outage on the microblogging site, Reddit too took to the social media platform and said, "Monitoring: We're almost back! You can find us hanging out in /r/downtimebananas, join us!." Meanwhile, several users also shared funny memes and jokes as "Reddit down" started to trend on Twitter. Reddit Goes Down Globally, Company Working on a Fix.

Reddit Is Down

Coming to Twitter To Find Out if Reddit Is Down

Coming to Twitter to find out if Reddit is down pic.twitter.com/TMfYRawwpK — Emmanuel 𓂀 🍕 𓅓🇬🇭🦄🟣⚡️ (@thepizzaknight_) March 14, 2023

I Can’t Handle This Stress

Reddit is down so now I’m forced onto twitter to do my end of day procrastinating. I can’t handle this stress pic.twitter.com/7m5aTgoFvp — Mackenzie (@stopsnappingme) March 14, 2023

Reddit Down Again

It’ll Be Back Up Tomorrow

Reddit itself is down it'll be back up tomorrow — SwagRum76_ (Bad At PvP) (@ABigFatLog1) March 15, 2023

