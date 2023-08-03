The craze for the Barbie movie is not ending for sure. Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and gained massive popularity even before its release. It has given rise to the Barbiecore trend, which is everywhere, including fashion, memes, and now even ‘funerals’. A company named Olivares Funeral Home has introduced its Barbiecore coffins. Barbie-themed coffins are promoted with the slogan, “So you can rest like Barbie”. The coffin's distinctive pink colour stands for the spark and energy of life's most memorable moments, which is highlighted in the company's advertising video. These coffins have received an overwhelming response as its sale has risen significantly, and the company has also discounted the price to cater to the growing demand. Indian Musician Creates Carnatic Version of Barbie Girl Song, Mesmerizing Video Wins Internet As Netizens Call It ‘Better Than Original’ (Watch).

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Post (@nypost)

