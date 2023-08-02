The Barbie movie has captured the internet since before its release on July 21. Be it Barbiecore fashion or Barbenheimer memes, the movie has been everywhere. Recently an Indian musician shared a Carnatic version of the song Barbie Girl which is going viral on social media. Netizens cannot get over this marvellous Indian Barbie Girl version. While one user commented, “Using it in my wedding video [sic]”, another wrote, “Sounds much much better than original song [sic]”. Barbie: Star Margot Robbie Reveals Her Favourite Meme Based Around Greta Gerwig's Films - Check Inside.

Watch Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Raghvan (@followingmahesh)

See Netizen Reactions:

Netizens Reaction (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)