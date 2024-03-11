The nominees for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on January 23, and the films nominated in the Best Production Design category included Poor Things, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon and Oppenheimer. The Oscar for this category went to the Emma Stone-starrer, Poor Things. While some have lauded it, many have expressed disbelief as they feel it was Margot Robbie’s fantasy comedy, Barbie, that truly deserved to win in the Production Design category. Take a look at how netizens reacted after Barbie lost to Poor Things at the Oscars. Oscars 2024 Winners Full List: Godzilla Minus One Wins Best Visual Effects at 96th Academy Awards!

Poor Things Win Best Production Design

Congratulations to the talented production design team behind 'Poor Things'! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3cGz0bm6zi — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

'Rough Start'

Barbie losing production and costume design, rough start #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5E8DBt2IAT — bananna | costco fanatic (@aforanna_) March 11, 2024

Expectations Shattered

Totally thought Barbie was a lock for production design pic.twitter.com/HOJLXSqhx7 — 🫖na (@dunerry) March 11, 2024

'Sad'

Gotta give it to POOR THINGS because their production design was flawless but I’m sad BARBIE didn’t get this one. pic.twitter.com/r65WHS2z3h — Tom Soares (@tommyverse) March 11, 2024

Unfortunately Barbie Movie Lost

really really wanted barbie to take home production pic.twitter.com/SjYE5LtA9n — barbie’s pr manager | fan account (@robbiescavill) March 11, 2024

'Barbie Deserved To Win'

Say what you want about the Barbie movie, but their design and production set was top tier chef's kiss, they deserved to win. pic.twitter.com/xGUXDcMWFP — Kemi (she/her) 💖💜💙 (@MJSPYT777) March 11, 2024

Uh-Ohh

HOW DID BARBIE NOT WIN FOR PRODUCTION DESIGN??????? This "Poor Things" love has gone beyond reason.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/kqN6hdHpGD — I'd Like To (Blank) The Academy (@BlankTheAcademy) March 11, 2024

Fans Are Heartbroken

