At least three members of the British Royal Guards fainted due to heat during a rehearsal parade conducted in London on Saturday. The event was a rehearsal for a parade to mark King Charles III's birthday. The monarch will oversee the ceremony on June 17. 'King Charles III Had Frog Named After Him': 100 Fun Facts About the British Monarch, Queen Consort Camilla and Past Coronations.

Royal Guards Collapse Video:

💂 At least three royal guards collapsed in the heat during Colonel's Review parade - a final evaluation before it gets showcased before the king during the Trooping of the Colour. Prince William, who was carrying out the inspection, thanked the participants in a tweet pic.twitter.com/JLNTLWbekV — Reuters (@Reuters) June 11, 2023

